Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young Citizen: South Woodford church member raises hundreds for Ilford's homeless day centre

PUBLISHED: 15:26 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 07 August 2019

Joshua Smerdon. Picture: Ian Ranghel-Smerdon

Joshua Smerdon. Picture: Ian Ranghel-Smerdon

Archant

A young South Woodford church member who raised nearly £800 for a homeless day centre in Ilford after cycling 30 kilometres from Hertfordshire to London is this week's Young Citizen nominee.

Dad Ian Ranghel-Smerdon, Welcome Centre manager Sonia Lynch, and Joshua Smerdon. Picture: Imogen BraddickDad Ian Ranghel-Smerdon, Welcome Centre manager Sonia Lynch, and Joshua Smerdon. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Joshua Smerdon, 13, attends Woodford Baptist Church and often visits the Welcome Centre in Ilford with the church's youth leader to spend time with rough sleepers.

Joshua said: "If I was in that situation, I would want somebody to help me and that's why I felt I should give back."

This was Joshua's first fundraising feat, raising £783, but he hopes to organise a charity event every year.

"It started off at school asking teachers to sponsor me," he said. "People were very generous. Even if they give a little, it will help the cause."

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

Joshua set up a page online where friends and family could donate and a big source of funding came from their church and a bake sale.

"I was so happy when I got to £500 and then it started escalating," he said. "People were very generous. I enjoyed it so much."

You may also want to watch:

Joshua and a group of his friends started the ride in Waltham Abbey, where Joshua lives, and cycled along the River Lea until it joined the River Thames, finishing the ride in Poplar, east London, in just under four hours.

Joshua Smerdon. Picture: Ian Ranghel-SmerdonJoshua Smerdon. Picture: Ian Ranghel-Smerdon

Welcome Centre's manager, Sonia Lynch, said: "People are so proud - it's quite exceptional what you've done.

"We're always particularly happy when young people see the plight of homelessness and feel moved to do something about it. The more awareness we could raise from a younger age, the better, so we have a better tolerance and understanding of homelessness.

"I also think young people can get bad press, so when something like this happens, we need to celebrate and encourage it. We're absolutely overjoyed."

Mark Andrews, chairman of Healthy Living Projects, which runs the Welcome Centre, also thanked Joshua.

He said: "Every pound raised is always put to good use to help our clients. He is clearly an impressive young man and his parents should be very proud of him and his achievement."

The Young Citizen Award is about celebrating the amazing young people in our borough, run by the Recorder in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club. A monthly winner will be chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced. The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizens final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under-25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Most Read

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Peter Taylor’s verdict on away win at Dover Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Fourth time’s the charm for interim boss Embleton after maiden win on special day

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists