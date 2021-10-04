'Enforcement hub' opens in Ilford as part of crime crackdown

Published: 12:55 PM October 4, 2021

Cllrs Khayer Chowdhury and Jas Athwal (centre) meet police and council enforcement officers at the York Road hub - Credit: Redbridge Council

An "enforcement hub" has opened in Ilford as authorities bid to tackle antisocial behaviour in Redbridge.

The initiative has launched in York Road and council leader Jas Athwal visited the hub on Thursday (September 30) to hear from residents with their concerns about crime in the area.

Street surgeries and resident meetings have also been held and Redbridge Council said there have been increased patrols from enforcement officers.

Cllr Athwal said: "Cracking down on crime and antisocial behaviour in Redbridge is our absolute priority.

"We’ve listened to the views of thousands of residents and have already made real progress towards ensuring neighbourhoods across the borough are safer for everyone.

"But there is still much work to be done and it’s vital that we continue to hear your feedback, so we can target our ongoing enforcement actions to where they will have the most effective and lasting impact."

The York Road hub is open every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.