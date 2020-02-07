Search

Advanced search

Ilford woman who champions BAME women in sport awarded 'The Spirit of Britain'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 07 February 2020

Yashmin Harun was named The Spirit of Britain by The British Muslim Awards. Picture: Yashmin Harun

Yashmin Harun was named The Spirit of Britain by The British Muslim Awards. Picture: Yashmin Harun

Archant

An Ilford woman who has fought to get more BAME women into sport was awarded a Spirit of Britain award for her sterling work.

Yashmin Harun received The Spirit of Britain award on Friday, January 31, at the 8th annual British Muslim Awards, which showcase the strength of the British Muslim community and the impact they have had on culture over the last year.

You may also want to watch:

Yashmin, who was also recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list, is the chairwoman and founder of the Muslimah Sports Association (MSA) charity, which has created new sporting opportunities for more than 700 women.

She told the Recorder: "MSA are proud to win our first award of 2020; and to be recognised by our peers and community for the work we do to engage BAME and Muslim women in Redbridge and neighbouring boroughs."  "Our biggest supporters have been the women and girls who make MSA successful, attending week in week out, acting as role models to encourage other females to get active."

The Spirit of Britain was just one of 33 awards presented at the ceremony which took place at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester and honoured people across the country.

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Plans submitted to build two-storey temporary car park on Tesco Goodmayes site to make way for construction of new store

The new temporary car park will be constructed next to the Tesco store, in the centre of the site, with 422 spaces. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Plans submitted to build two-storey temporary car park on Tesco Goodmayes site to make way for construction of new store

The new temporary car park will be constructed next to the Tesco store, in the centre of the site, with 422 spaces. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford well beaten again but Redfern proud of effort, focusing on Sudbury fixture

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC, London 1 North Division Rugby Union at Highams on 9th November 2019

Redbridge boss Wetherall is urging players to play for futures at St Margaretsbury

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s progression, and Daggers still in trouble

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Ilford boss Fowell eyeing up a top 10 finish

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

O’s Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Drive 24