Ilford woman who champions BAME women in sport awarded 'The Spirit of Britain'

Yashmin Harun was named The Spirit of Britain by The British Muslim Awards. Picture: Yashmin Harun Archant

An Ilford woman who has fought to get more BAME women into sport was awarded a Spirit of Britain award for her sterling work.

Yashmin Harun received The Spirit of Britain award on Friday, January 31, at the 8th annual British Muslim Awards, which showcase the strength of the British Muslim community and the impact they have had on culture over the last year.

Yashmin, who was also recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list, is the chairwoman and founder of the Muslimah Sports Association (MSA) charity, which has created new sporting opportunities for more than 700 women.

She told the Recorder: "MSA are proud to win our first award of 2020; and to be recognised by our peers and community for the work we do to engage BAME and Muslim women in Redbridge and neighbouring boroughs." "Our biggest supporters have been the women and girls who make MSA successful, attending week in week out, acting as role models to encourage other females to get active."

The Spirit of Britain was just one of 33 awards presented at the ceremony which took place at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester and honoured people across the country.