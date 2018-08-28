Ilford Caribbean seniors club hosts 300-strong Windrush-themed Christmas party

The Caribbean community celebrating Christmas and 70 years of Windrush at Redbridge Town Hall. Archant

More than 300 Caribbean elders celebrated Christmas with dancing and singing at a Windrush-themed party in Ilford town centre.

Community group 3EMs - which stands for Exercise, Eat, Enjoy and More- held a Christmas Party at Redbridge Town Hall last month.

“It was a fantastic way to end the 70th anniversary year of the Windrush,” said the group’s Weininger Irwin.

“It was amazing to see the Windrush generation coming out in their numbers in splendour.”

Among the evening’s entertainment was steel pan band Tropical Temperatures and Muraldo Dance Company, who performed a classic Caribbean folk jig called Quadrille.

Guests were also joined by Redbridge Mayor Cllr Debbie Kaur-Thiara.

Food was donated by Chadwell Heath restaurant One Love, in High Road, along with mince pies donated by Sainsbury’s.

The club is next due to meet for its monthly Caribbean tea party at Ilford Sports Centre, in Cricklefield Place, on Friday (January 11) from 12.30 to 3pm.