Ilford volunteers needed for Tesco's annual Christmas foodbank collection

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 October 2019

Ilford volunteers are needed for Tesco's annual Christmas foodbank collection. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Ilford volunteers are needed for Tesco's annual Christmas foodbank collection. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

PA Wire/PA Images

UK-based charities Trussell Trust and FareShare, in partnership with Tesco, are appealing to volunteers from Ilford to help with their Christmas food collection for foodbanks and community groups.

They will be collecting food in Tesco stores during the annual Tesco Food Collection from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23.

Volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to donate and hand out shopping lists.

You may also want to watch:

Farihah Choudhury, who volunteered at the last Tesco Food Collection, said: "I loved volunteering last year - it was great to speak with shoppers donating food. The kindness I saw was wonderful and gave me a lot of hope."

Emma Revie, chief executive at Trussell Trust, said: "Foodbanks will be doing all they can to provide vital emergency support so people don't face hunger this Christmas.

"Having your support in this year's Tesco Food Collection will make a real difference."

For more information and to sign up, visit www.fareshare/tescofoodcollection.

