Vets at Ilford PDSA Pet Hospital remove 5cm sewing needle from limping cat's paw

Vets at Ilford's PDSA pet clinic were finally able to get to the bottom of a lucky cat's paw problems... After they discovered the poor pet had punctured his pad with a pin.

Seven-year-old Kedah from Chingford Mount was rushed into Ilford's PDSA Pet Hospital in Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge, after his 35-year-old owner Natalie Hillier spotted him limping across the living room floor.

Natalie said: "Kedah is usually a very lively and energetic cat, so I knew something was wrong as soon as I saw him limping.

"I suspected he might have got something stuck in his paw. I was really worried because Kedah was clearly in pain. I knew I had to get him to see a vet quickly."

Kedah was examined by PDSA vet Grant Hampson, who noticed a metallic object had penetrated the poor cat's foot.

Grant gave Kedah pain relief and used forceps to remove the object - which turned out to be a sewing needle that had narrowly missed Kedah's tendons.

Grant said: "Kedah was incredibly calm during the procedure.

"We managed to extract the needle without any issues, but it's amazing how close Kedah came to suffering a serious injury.

"If the needle had hit a major artery or vein, he would have needed surgery, or if Natalie had waited to bring him to the vet an infection could easily have developed and there may have been some long-term damage.

"Fortunately, because of her quick action, we were able to remove the needle quickly without the need for major surgery under general anaesthetic."

Natalie added: "I am so relieved that Kedah is okay. He made a speedy recovery and is now back to his usual, bouncy self.

"It was horrible seeing my beloved cat in pain.

"I'm now very careful to make sure the sewing kit is packed away when Kedah is around and that all needles are accounted for.

"The world needs more people like the vets at PDSA. Kedah received first class care and I cannot praise them enough."

Grant is one of nine newly qualified vets whose roles are kindly being supported thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery this year.

Through the PDSA's dedicated Graduate Scheme, these vets gain valuable experience and skills, enabling them to prevent suffering and save pets' lives in their local communities.

Over the last seven years, players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised more than £8.5m in ongoing support for PDSA.