Who wouldn't want to make 'emoji poop hats, a spinning glitter ball, and farting slime'?: Ilford girl selected to present BBC programme

PUBLISHED: 15:04 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 08 August 2019

India Sethi of Ilford will present a CBBC show. Picture: CBBC

Archant

A 12-year-old from Ilford has been selected to front a new CBBC show.

India Sethi will be on of six presenters on Craft Party - a UK adaptation of a popular Israeli children's craft and DIY show.

The actor, who is represented by the Sylvia Young Agency and attends the full time Theatre School, said: "I could not believe it, this opportunity is so amazing.

"We had so much fun in the making of Craft Party working alongside some amazing people was an unforgettable experience and I loved every moment of it.

"I really can't wait for everyone to see the show."

Her family are excited for the show to air and added: "We are just so proud of our India she has done fantastically well to get through the various stages and be selected.

"We thank all who have worked on the production and our family and friends for their ongoing support."

Hugh Lawton, commissioning editor for BBC 6-16s, said Craft Party is an arts show that's made by kids for kids.

You may also want to watch:

"You cannot help but be inspired by their no-holds barred, elbow-deep approach to crafting and baking," he said.

"Their messy and laughter-infused creativity is utterly infectious."

David Williams, Keshet Production's managing director of Non-Scripted, added: "We've designed Craft Party to be a fun adult-free zone, that's easy to follow along with at home, no matter what your ability.

"Who wouldn't want to make a realistic emoji poop hat, a spinning glitter ball, farting slime, gingerbread pirates, or a 3D festival stage for singing selfies?"

Sylvia Young OBE , principal and head of vocational studies, said: "India, like all of our children, works very hard in all she does and is a real credit to herself, her family and the school."

Craft Party will be aired every Sunday, from August 18 at 9.30am on CBBC.

Keshet International are distributing the series internationally .

