Broken down train causes delays and cancellations in Ilford, Romford and Stratford
PUBLISHED: 17:06 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 01 May 2019
Creative Commons - must be attributed
There is disruption on the line serving Gidea Park through to Liverpool Street due to a broken down train near Ilford Station.
Transport For London (TfL) tweeted at around 4.30pm today (May 1): “Due to a broken down train in the Ilford area some lines will be blocked.
“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”
For the latest updates, go to: nationalrail.co.uk/