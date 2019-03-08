Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Broken down train causes delays and cancellations in Ilford, Romford and Stratford

PUBLISHED: 17:06 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 01 May 2019

A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons

A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons

Creative Commons - must be attributed

There is disruption on the line serving Gidea Park through to Liverpool Street due to a broken down train near Ilford Station.

You may also want to watch:

Transport For London (TfL) tweeted at around 4.30pm today (May 1): “Due to a broken down train in the Ilford area some lines will be blocked.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”

For the latest updates, go to: nationalrail.co.uk/

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham defender signs up for another year

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe’s key mentality change

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star is playing with a smile on his face again

: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

The hard work was worth it, admits champion Edinburgh

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists