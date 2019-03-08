Broken down train causes delays and cancellations in Ilford, Romford and Stratford

A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons - must be attributed

There is disruption on the line serving Gidea Park through to Liverpool Street due to a broken down train near Ilford Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠ Due to a broken down train in the Ilford area some lines will be blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed, for live updates please click here: https://t.co/RRzmZxA8Z4 pic.twitter.com/cWMXsBSZyY — TfL Rail (@TfLRail) May 1, 2019

You may also want to watch:

Transport For London (TfL) tweeted at around 4.30pm today (May 1): “Due to a broken down train in the Ilford area some lines will be blocked.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”

For the latest updates, go to: nationalrail.co.uk/