Meet a Recorder reporter in Ilford town centre on Friday

PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 January 2019

Ilford Recorder reporter Aaron Walawalkar coated in colourful powder from reporting on Holi celebrations in Goodmayes. Photo: Kelly James

Ilford Recorder reporter Aaron Walawalkar coated in colourful powder from reporting on Holi celebrations in Goodmayes. Photo: Kelly James

Archant

Have you got a front page story, or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

Well come along to our readers’ surgery on Friday, January 18, in Ilford town centre.

Reporter Aaron Walawalkar will be in Starbucks, in High Road, from 9 to 10.30am, so pop along for a chat about anything in the paper.

If you’re planning a local event, or think you have a story that deserves to be shared with the rest of Redbridge, be sure to come along and have a coffee with a member of our team.

Aaron will be sitting with a pile of this week’s Recorders so make sure you say hello.

If you can’t make this week’s surgery there’s no need to worry too much, we regularly hold them in locations around the borough.

Keep an eye on this page to find out when we’ll be coming to a cafe near you.

