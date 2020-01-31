Search

Emergency services called to incident in Ilford town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:34 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 31 January 2020

Police and firefighters are at the scene of an incident in Riverdene Road. Picture: Met Police

Police and firefighters are at the scene of an incident in Riverdene Road. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Ilford town centre.

Emergency services called to an incident in Ilford town centre. Picture: @contact400Emergency services called to an incident in Ilford town centre. Picture: @contact400

The London Fire Brigade said it is a police-led incident and firefighters were called at 3.53pm.

A man is on the roof at the location in Riverdene Road, near Sainsbury's in Ilford Hill.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a man jumped from the roofs of buildings.

A police helicopter is circling above the town centre and firefighters said they are on standby.

Cranbrook Road at the junction with Ilford Hill was closed for a short time.

TfL said: "Routes 25, 425 and W19 are terminating at Ilford Flyover.

"There is no service from Ilford Flyover to Ilford Town Centre.

"Route 147 is starting and terminating at Little Ilford Lane. Route EL1 is starting and terminating at Ilford Lane near the Winston Way junction."

Traffic remains slow southbound in Cranbrook Road and traffic is also slow on both exits of the A406 for Ilford and eastbound on Romford Road heading towards Ilford.

More to follow.

