Emergency services called to incident in Ilford town centre

Police and firefighters are at the scene of an incident in Riverdene Road. Picture: Met Police Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Ilford town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services called to an incident in Ilford town centre. Picture: @contact400 Emergency services called to an incident in Ilford town centre. Picture: @contact400

The London Fire Brigade said it is a police-led incident and firefighters were called at 3.53pm.

A man is on the roof at the location in Riverdene Road, near Sainsbury's in Ilford Hill.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a man jumped from the roofs of buildings.

A police helicopter is circling above the town centre and firefighters said they are on standby.

Stay away from Ilford, going to ward Romford Road. pic.twitter.com/06RA2lSLo2 — nobbly bobbly (@contact400) January 31, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Cranbrook Road at the junction with Ilford Hill was closed for a short time.

TfL said: "Routes 25, 425 and W19 are terminating at Ilford Flyover.

"There is no service from Ilford Flyover to Ilford Town Centre.

"Route 147 is starting and terminating at Little Ilford Lane. Route EL1 is starting and terminating at Ilford Lane near the Winston Way junction."

Traffic remains slow southbound in Cranbrook Road and traffic is also slow on both exits of the A406 for Ilford and eastbound on Romford Road heading towards Ilford.

More to follow.