Joint crackdown on drug dealing in Ilford town centre results in seven arrests

The joint operation between the council and police has resulted in a number of arrests in Ilford town centre. Picture: Khayer Chowdhury Archant

Seven people have been arrested for drug offences following a joint operation in Ilford town centre this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The operation involved the Met Police's Violent Crimes Task Force, dog unit officers and Redbridge Council.

Undercover officers worked with the council's CCTV team to spot and intercept suspected drug dealers and other offenders in the town centre.

Six people were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs during the crackdown on Wednesday, November 27.

Seven wraps of cocaine and a large quantity of cannabis was also seized following a vehicle stop and search.

Posting on Facebook, Khayer Chowdhury, ward councillor for Valentines, said: "Following the detention of some offenders, enquiries were made into a local hotel.

"Officers discovered a large stash of cannabis in the hotel and deducted it was being used by local dealers to support the illegal trade in the town centre."

He added: "The organised crime element meant our police partners have had to patiently gather intelligence and evidence to identify and arrest some of the key operators.

You may also want to watch:

"We've had some very successful arrests in recent weeks and I want to thank our police, enforcement, and CCTV teams for their work.

"I also want to thank residents who have been reporting crimes and suspicious behaviour - please continue doing this as it assists our work."

In total, seven people were arrested and 28 stop and searches were conducted.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said the results are promising, but "we must remain vigilant against all crime".

"Tuesday's operation in Ilford town demonstrates the council and police's strong resolve to make Ilford safe," he said.

"We've been working with our partners to relentlessly pursue those who engage in criminal activities in Ilford.

"Following the success of Operation Linstock, we have committed our CCTV and enforcement resources to continue supporting the police.

"I promised we would see results and I'm glad we are delivering, but we must remain vigilant against all crime.

"Our message is clear - we have a strong community safety partnership that is working to keep residents safe."

If you suspect drug dealers are operating in your area, call 101 and report it.