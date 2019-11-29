Search

Advanced search

Joint crackdown on drug dealing in Ilford town centre results in seven arrests

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 November 2019

The joint operation between the council and police has resulted in a number of arrests in Ilford town centre. Picture: Khayer Chowdhury

The joint operation between the council and police has resulted in a number of arrests in Ilford town centre. Picture: Khayer Chowdhury

Archant

Seven people have been arrested for drug offences following a joint operation in Ilford town centre this week.

The operation involved the Met Police's Violent Crimes Task Force, dog unit officers and Redbridge Council.

Undercover officers worked with the council's CCTV team to spot and intercept suspected drug dealers and other offenders in the town centre.

Six people were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs during the crackdown on Wednesday, November 27.

Seven wraps of cocaine and a large quantity of cannabis was also seized following a vehicle stop and search.

Posting on Facebook, Khayer Chowdhury, ward councillor for Valentines, said: "Following the detention of some offenders, enquiries were made into a local hotel.

"Officers discovered a large stash of cannabis in the hotel and deducted it was being used by local dealers to support the illegal trade in the town centre."

He added: "The organised crime element meant our police partners have had to patiently gather intelligence and evidence to identify and arrest some of the key operators.

You may also want to watch:

"We've had some very successful arrests in recent weeks and I want to thank our police, enforcement, and CCTV teams for their work.

"I also want to thank residents who have been reporting crimes and suspicious behaviour - please continue doing this as it assists our work."

In total, seven people were arrested and 28 stop and searches were conducted.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said the results are promising, but "we must remain vigilant against all crime".

"Tuesday's operation in Ilford town demonstrates the council and police's strong resolve to make Ilford safe," he said.

"We've been working with our partners to relentlessly pursue those who engage in criminal activities in Ilford.

"Following the success of Operation Linstock, we have committed our CCTV and enforcement resources to continue supporting the police.

"I promised we would see results and I'm glad we are delivering, but we must remain vigilant against all crime.

"Our message is clear - we have a strong community safety partnership that is working to keep residents safe."

If you suspect drug dealers are operating in your area, call 101 and report it.

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge girls serve up table-tennis title

Christchurch Primary School pupils celebrate winning the under-11 girls event (pic Stephen Pover)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss Pellegrini set for reunion with City old boy Lampard in Chelsea dug-out

Frank Lampard on the bench with manager Manuel Pellegrini during his time at Manchester City (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Daggers blog: ‘Unlucky’ injury-hit squad need a win

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Snooker: O’Sullivan cruises through at UK Championships

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action against Ross Bulman during day three of the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists