Search

Advanced search

Residents lobby City Hall to stop Bodgers 42-storey tower in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 October 2019

Bodgers tower. Picture: Polity

Bodgers tower. Picture: Polity

Archant

Residents shared "major concerns" with the deputy mayor of London about a 42-storey tower being erected in Ilford.

Picture:Hector PenrosePicture:Hector Penrose

Redbridge Council's planning committee gave permission in July for Access Self Storage to build flats on the former Bodgers site in Station Road, but the building will need to be approved by the mayor of London's office.

The deputy mayor of London, James Murray, spoke with residents at a meeting on Friday, September, 27 and heard concerns about shadowing, wind tunnelling and poor living conditions.

Speaking after the meeting, Philip Barker, who would "live in the shadow of this development", said: "As the GLA intervened to reject the exceptionally damaging plans for enormous towers at the Goodsyard site in Hackney, they should also reject proposals for a Bodgers tower which would be taller than the United Nations building and the highest structure in outer London.

"Ilford does not need such a monstrosity in a landmark location which would increase property prices for the developers but damage the lives of those needing housing by pricing them out of their neighbourhood."

Meenakshi Sharma, of Ilford Lives Matter, added: "We are tired of Redbridge Council passing these ridiculous planning applications and the mayor's office just rubber-stamping them.

"This has to end."

You may also want to watch:

Habiba Alli, of Reclaim Redbridge, also joined in the discussion and said: 'We are currently facing a mass destruction of our high streets and a complete disregard of the lack of infrastructure and services for the current, let alone future population."

The deputy mayor listened carefully to concerns and said he would take them forward.

However, he emphasised that the council has already set the framework in the Redbridge Local Plan and "council officers then use this to assess planning applications."

The meeting was organised by Sam Tarry, who is standing to be Ilford South's next Labour candidate for MP.

He said: "We cannot break a community to build a new one.

"We need development to create more social cohesion, rather than what we have currently - pockets of people who are disengaged from existing residents.

"I urge the council to ensure that residents' concerns and views are given the importance they deserve."

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

West Ham Women: My first visit to the London Stadium

Budding youg reporter Tilly Kvist Waddell outside the London Stadium on Sunday

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford coach Redfern says side did not take chances in defeat to Brentwood

Woodford Rugby Club first team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists