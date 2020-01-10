Ilford teenager arrested after pensioner ordered to hand £400 to fake police officer

An Ilford 19-year-old has been arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of impersonating a police officer in an attempt to defraud a woman in Maldon.

A police spokesman revealed that a investigation had begun after a woman in her 80s had withdrawn a four-figure sum of cash following a call from a man claiming to be a police officer.

The caller provided a collar number and a crime reference number and stated that counterfeit cash had been put into her account.

The victim got into a taxi, withdrew the cash and returned home before handing it to a man who was arrested by Essex Police officers on suspicion of fraud and impersonating a police officer.

The 19-year-old has been released on bail until Friday February 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Volume Fraud Team on 101 quoting 42/4844/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.