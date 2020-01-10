Search

Advanced search

Ilford teenager arrested after pensioner ordered to hand £400 to fake police officer

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 January 2020

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

An Ilford 19-year-old has been arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of impersonating a police officer in an attempt to defraud a woman in Maldon.

A police spokesman revealed that a investigation had begun after a woman in her 80s had withdrawn a four-figure sum of cash following a call from a man claiming to be a police officer.

You may also want to watch:

The caller provided a collar number and a crime reference number and stated that counterfeit cash had been put into her account.

The victim got into a taxi, withdrew the cash and returned home before handing it to a man who was arrested by Essex Police officers on suspicion of fraud and impersonating a police officer.

The 19-year-old has been released on bail until Friday February 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Volume Fraud Team on 101 quoting 42/4844/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Gold rush: Developer, Redbridge family and football tycoon in scrap over former rubbish tip that could soon be worth £10million

Left: The contested land being dug up. Right: Fences have sprung up around the edges of the property. Pictures: Submitted/Nick Ferris

First picture released of injured Pc hit by car in Woodford Green as wife appeals for witnesses

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

Most Read

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Gold rush: Developer, Redbridge family and football tycoon in scrap over former rubbish tip that could soon be worth £10million

Left: The contested land being dug up. Right: Fences have sprung up around the edges of the property. Pictures: Submitted/Nick Ferris

First picture released of injured Pc hit by car in Woodford Green as wife appeals for witnesses

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Super Samuel begins the new year in style with the county crown in cross-country race

The Ilford under-17 squad, gold medal winners at the Exxec cross-country champs

Daggers blog: Hoping new manager McMahon can make his mark

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Beedell’s about for sixth of the best as Woodford Green seniors battle to second spot

Woodford Green seniors L to R: Stockings, Holford, Southcott, Steel, Beedell, Wyber

Daggers manager McMahon says Trophy tie is about establishing their own game

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Jennifer is muddy marvel for East London with fine Essex cross-country run

The East London Runners at the Ilford 10-miler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists