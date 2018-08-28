Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google Archant

A teenager was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in an Ilford shop.

Police were called to Paddy Power, in Cranbrook Road, at around 18.30pm yesterday (January 13) following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man with a stab injuries.

Police believe the teenager was attacked by two men in the nearby Ilford Cash and Carry, also on Cranbrook Road, shortly before they arrived.

He was treated by officers at the scene before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.

There has been no arrest and inquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5395/13Jan, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.