Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

PUBLISHED: 09:33 16 January 2019

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

An Ilford teenager caught with 68 wraps of Class A drugs has been banned from entering Brent and Essex.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 7) after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard how officers approached the boy after he was spotted “acting suspiciously” in Southend High Street on November 19 last year.

Attempting to flee, he fell to the ground.

Concealed in his clenched fist were 26 wraps of heroin and 42 wraps of crack cocaine, police discovered.

The teen was sentenced to three-month exclusion requirement banning him from entering Essex, Dorset and Brent.

He is also subject to a six-month curfew banning him from going out between the hours of 8pm and 7am and must complete a 14-day weapons and substance misuse awareness course.

Following the sentencing, a South Operation Raptor team spokesman said: “This teenager was found with a significant amount of heroin and crack cocaine which, no doubt, would have been destined for the streets of Southend.

“Fortunately we were able to arrest him and seize his drugs.

“Hopefully, the punishment given to him by the courts, including the education programme he is undertaking, will make him think twice about a life of dealing drugs on the streets.”

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams in the North, South and West of the county to tackle drug and gang-related crime.

Contact Essex Police with information on drug or gang-related crime in your community on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

