Award nomination for teen who gave up holiday to help other children

An Ilford teenager has been nominated for an award after giving up her school holiday to help younger children with reading.

Aisha Qayyum, who is in year 11 at Loxford School, volunteered for a month at Redbridge Central Library and worked with four to 12-year-olds.

She helped the children pick out books and led sessions with each child where she encouraged them to talk about their favourite characters or plots.

It was for last year's summer reading challenge and Aisha said she first thought of volunteering during lockdown in 2020.

She told the Recorder: "It was a tough time for many and, since school was online, I mainly would spend my free time reading books.

"It was during this time I wondered whether I should do more to help people in my area.

"I am constantly looking for ways to be useful in my area and was looking forward to being a volunteer."

Aisha has been nominated for the Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Young Citizen Awards, which bid to recognise the outstanding achievements of young people in the borough aged 25 and under.

She also volunteered at the library during the Fabula Festival, an annual celebration of the arts and libraries, where she spent a day offering guidance on 3D printing.

Olivier Curcio, who was nominated for teacher of the year in a secondary school at the 2020 Pearson National Teaching Awards for his work at Loxford, described Aisha as "a true inspiration".

He added: "Despite being of an initial timid nature, she overcame her fears and has become a true role model for her peers.

"She always offers help and support to others and she has touched several students with her positive outlook on life .

"She is exceptional and an exemplary student who embodies the values that Loxford School represents."

Aisha said she aims to keep up her volunteering and is on the lookout for more opportunities.

The overall winner of the award will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate someone, contact michael.cox@archant.co.uk at the Recorder or visit https://www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nomination and contact details.