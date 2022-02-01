'A dream come true': Ilford taxi driver in £100k competition win

An Ilford man plans to visit his mum in Bangladesh for the first time in three years after winning a prize worth more than £100,000.

Private hire taxi driver Abdul Hakim won a brand new Range Rover Sport P400e HSE Dynamic and £30,000 cash from online competition company BOTB.

He plans to use the money to take his wife Fitara and three children, two boys aged 17 and 11 and a girl, six, on family holidays including a visit to his 58-year-old mother.

Abdul said: “We aim to go to Bangladesh for either one or two weeks in April over the Easter holidays.

“I have always wanted to go to Dubai so that will be our summer holiday - it is all very exciting.

“My dream has just come true.”

He was surprised at his home by BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who told him about the win.

Abdul’s 17-year-old son Mohammed also stands to benefit from the car – with lifts to and from his college.

Christian, who surprises winners all over the country every week, said: “We are delighted that Abdul and his family will be able to use the money to go and see his mum in Bangladesh and fulfil his dream of going to Dubai.

“It is a heart-warming story because he hasn’t seen his mum for three years.

"The Range Rover he has won will also bring a luxury change from the BMW 5 series he drives as a private hire taxi driver.”

BOTB hands over the keys to two cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 in cash, a quad bike and an Apple tech bundle.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £47m worth of cars so far.

It uses former professional footballers to judge the competition independently each week, alongside current and former referees.