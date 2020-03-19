Search

Taskforce launched to patrol Ilford town centre at night in crime crackdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 March 2020

Redbridge Council enforcement officers are part of a taskforce patrolling Ilford town centre at night. Picture: Dave Bunn/Met Police

Redbridge Council enforcement officers are part of a taskforce patrolling Ilford town centre at night. Picture: Dave Bunn/Met Police

Dave Bunn/Met Police

A team of officers are patrolling Ilford town centre at nighttime in a bid to crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour.

A multi-agency taskforce has been launched and is funded jointly by Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police.

It is made up of 11 police officers and six council enforcement officers, and will patrol the town centre in the evening and late nights, seven days a week.

A Met spokesman said the team will provide an immediate response on issues including aggressive begging, bogus traders and street drinking.

The team, which is the first of its kind in Redbridge to have the power to arrest, will also focus on Ilford Lane to tackle prostitution and pop-up brothels.

Redbridge Council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal, said tackling crime and anti-social behaviour is a “top priority”.

“We’re committed to investing in extra resources on the frontline of the fight against criminal behaviour.”

