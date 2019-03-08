Search

Ilford entrepreneur launches new 'safe and respectful' social media platform

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 July 2019

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Archant

An Ilford tech entrepreneur is launching a new social media platform which combines Islamic values and the need for a more "socially impactful and truthful platform".

Tanweer Khan. Picture: LabaykTanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Developed by investment banker Tanweer Khan, he says the app will provide a safe environment for both Muslim and non-Muslim users.

Labayk, meaning "at your service", is a new social media platform which will help people to make better connections and provide a safer, more fulfilling online experience. Labayk is about building communities, not followers.

Tanweer says Labayk combines good Islamic values, and the need for a more socially impactful and truthful platform - "it offers everything you need from a social media platform including status updates, private messaging and cat videos, but without the harmful or inappropriate content, aggressive advertising or extremist views".

He described it as the "world's first responsible social network".

He said: "Over time, I was becoming increasingly frustrated at the way social media networks have become vehicles for abuse, trolling and bullying.

You may also want to watch:

"Social media platforms are constantly being called out over their response to this, and it's becoming harder and harder to control. Social media networks have the power to do good and make the world a better place for everyone, both online and offline.

"However, the culture on most of these networks is driven by profits, allowing bots to shape people's decisions and opinions.

"I wanted to create a platform where people can connect and effectively communicate with others, with similar values, in a safe and non-threatening environment."

He added: "This isn't a Muslim-only platform, it is open for everyone. However, Labayk shares and is built on true Islamic values of peace, respect, kindness, truth and sincerity.

"And this is what I wanted the platform to be. Hatred and aggressive advertising have been replaced with giving, charitable causes, great communication and safety. And it's free, and always will be."

Instead of selling data for profit and marketing purposes, Tanweer says Labayk donates money to worthy causes and campaigns.

Labayk is due to launch during Eid-Al Adha in August.

You can sign up now to get your unique username and join the new platform at www.labayk.com.

