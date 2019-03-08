Search

Newbury Park church raises hundreds for Ilford homeless drop-in centre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 May 2019

St Teresa's Church present £500 cheque to Ilford Sunday drop-in. Picture: Cyril James

Archant

A church in Newbury Park has raised £500 for a community project in Ilford which provides Sunday lunch for the homeless.

St Teresa's Church has helped support the Ilford Sunday drop-in for the last few years. The project provides Sunday lunch for people who are homeless or short of money due to benefit cuts or delays.

It is held from 1.30-3pm every Sunday at St Peter and Paul Church Hall, Ilford High Road next to the Cardinal Heenan Centre (entrance in right hand corner of the car park).

They offer free soup, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks and clothing, if available.

The centre, a small organisation funded by donations and with no paid staff, has been in operation since 1991.

Cyril James, a member of the parish council, presented the cheque to the drop-in team on Sunday (May 19).

Wendy Taylor, organiser of the Sunday drop-in, said: "The Ilford Sunday drop-in serves hot meals to about 45 homeless people each week, so we are truly grateful to St Teresa's Church for their very generous donation of £500. to support our work with people in need."

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Hainault school launches appeal to find former pupils to help mark anniversary

Manford Primary School is inviting former pupils who attended between 1949 and 1965 to attend an anniversary lunch. Picture: GOOGLE

