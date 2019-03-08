Newbury Park church raises hundreds for Ilford homeless drop-in centre

St Teresa's Church present £500 cheque to Ilford Sunday drop-in. Picture: Cyril James Archant

A church in Newbury Park has raised £500 for a community project in Ilford which provides Sunday lunch for the homeless.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Teresa's Church has helped support the Ilford Sunday drop-in for the last few years. The project provides Sunday lunch for people who are homeless or short of money due to benefit cuts or delays.

It is held from 1.30-3pm every Sunday at St Peter and Paul Church Hall, Ilford High Road next to the Cardinal Heenan Centre (entrance in right hand corner of the car park).

You may also want to watch:

They offer free soup, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks and clothing, if available.

The centre, a small organisation funded by donations and with no paid staff, has been in operation since 1991.

Cyril James, a member of the parish council, presented the cheque to the drop-in team on Sunday (May 19).

Wendy Taylor, organiser of the Sunday drop-in, said: "The Ilford Sunday drop-in serves hot meals to about 45 homeless people each week, so we are truly grateful to St Teresa's Church for their very generous donation of £500. to support our work with people in need."