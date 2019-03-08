Search

Advanced search

Young Citizen: Ilford student with learning difficulties 'defies all odds' in GCSE exams

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 August 2019

Teachers at Caterham High School are very proud of Liam Harris, who has learning difficulties, and his GCSE results. Picture: Tom Barnes

Teachers at Caterham High School are very proud of Liam Harris, who has learning difficulties, and his GCSE results. Picture: Tom Barnes

Archant

A student with learning difficulties who defied the odds by scoring above and beyond his and his teacher's expectations in his GCSE exams is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

Liam Harris, 16, a Caterham High School student, scored passes of 4 or above in most of his exams, including maths which he was not going to take because thought he wouldn't pass.

Liam, of Ilford, said he is now set to pursue his dreams of becoming an animator, starting by studying animation at Barking and Dagenham College from September.

"I received a lot of help over the years from special educational needs staff and I couldn't have done it without them," he said.

"We were so convinced that I wasn't going to get a maths GCSE, I sat an alternative exam.

Teachers at Caterham High School are very proud of Liam Harris, who has learning difficulties, and his GCSE results. Picture: Tom BarnesTeachers at Caterham High School are very proud of Liam Harris, who has learning difficulties, and his GCSE results. Picture: Tom Barnes

"But I was so shocked to see that I actually achieved a Grade 4 in maths - meaning I passed it thanks to my hard work.

You may also want to watch:

"We battled through and I can't thank the support staff enough at the school as they provided me with help even when I said I didn't need it.

"I'm now really looking forward to heading to college to draw and study animation. It's what I have always wanted to do."

Cathy O'Connor, Liam's learning support assistant, said she couldn't be prouder of Liam.

She said: "We battled to get Liam to where he is and we are so proud. He really is such a great example of how hard work pays off."

The Young Citizen Award is about celebrating the amazing young people in our borough, run by the Recorder in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club.

A monthly winner will be chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizens final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Police called to injured person in Ilford home discover two people dead inside

A stock police image. (Picture: Met Police)

Redbridge boss Wetherall is set to rotate side as they try to bounce back at Hamlets

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Daggers blog: Quigley the unlikely hero

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists