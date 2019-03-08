Search

Advanced search

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station's Crossrail upgrade

PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 14 November 2019

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Archant

Network Rail has confirmed that extensive works to upgrade Ilford Station for Crossrail will begin in January - and passengers have been warned the main entrance will be closed for most of 2020.

From early January 2020, the main station entrance in Cranbrook Road will close so construction works can get under way.

The major upgrade to Ilford Station will provide customers with a new station entrance, new ticket office and new lifts providing step-free access to the platforms.

A temporary entrance and ticket office will be provided, located close to the junction of Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill, to enable the upgrade works to be delivered.

Passengers will need to use this temporary entrance to reach the platforms but will need to allow extra time for their journey.

That's because the temporary entrance will only provide gated access to Platform 1 - from there passengers for other platforms will need to use two footbridges to get to their trains.

You may also want to watch:

During the construction phase, the area in front of the main station entrance will be enclosed by hoardings which may require some changes to pedestrian routes along the western pavement.

Cranbrook Road will remain open to traffic throughout, but there may be short periods when the road may be closed for significant deliveries.

The majority of deliveries are likely to take place during the off-peak hours, to minimise disruption to passengers.

The entrance on York Mews will remain open throughout the works.

Colin Prime, Network Rail's principal programme sponsor, said: We are currently preparing Ilford station for the main construction phase from January which will see the main entrance closed on Cranbrook Road until autumn 2020.

"The temporary entrance we are constructing will allow passengers to continue to use the station while we build this new entrance for the station and for the Ilford community.

And Howard Smith, operations director at TfL Rail, added: "This work at Ilford will provide customers with significant improvements in readiness for Elizabeth line services.

"With a bigger and brighter main entrance and new lifts, providing step-free access from street to platform for the first time, it will transform journeys for our customers at Ilford."

Most Read

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Midfielder Sam Deering joins Daggers

Midfielder Sam Deering has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station’s Crossrail upgrade

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Raids across east London target international ring of suspected human traffickers

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Barking and Dagenham, Brentwood, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Picture: MPS

Eight arrests and one charge in Aldborough Hatch murder investigation

Vladislavs Radionovs was an Olympic level ice hockey player in his native Latvia. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists