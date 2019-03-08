Work will start on demolishing Ilford Station in winter 2019 says Network Rail

The design for Ilford Station. Picture: Network Rail Archant

Ilford train station is scheduled to be demolished at the end of the year.

The Elizabeth Line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL The Elizabeth Line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL

A Network Rail representative, working on the Crossrail Elizabeth line project, confirmed cranes and digging machines will be brought into the town centre.

"Once a temporary ticket office opens in winter 2019 work will begin on the main entrance building," he said.

"The redeveloped station entrances will open in autumn 2020 and all works should be completed by winter 2020."

A member of the panel asked if the temporary ticket office would be of the same size and if it would be accessible.

Ilford Station with floral displays outside. Picture: Ron Jeffries. Ilford Station with floral displays outside. Picture: Ron Jeffries.

The Network Rail representative said although temporary access is a "big challenge" it is confident it has a "very good solution".

"It is a more convoluted route than people are used to at the moment but that happens during a build."

A panel member also asked why work was only beginning in 2019 when the planning permission was granted in 2017.

They warned that if work didn't start soon the planning application would need to be resubmitted and everyone would be back to square one.

"There is some slight delay and we needed to get much more detail than we originally thought," he said.

"We completely changed the design and artistic impression.

"We also had some contractual issues but we are confident a new contract will be signed in the next six weeks - we are confident it is achievable."

Councillors asked if the roof of the station could have plants added to it to help with its green credentials, but Network Rail said the original planning application would have to be resubmitted and they did not want to delay the project any further.

The committee heard that temporary road closures would be in place around the station while work is carried out.

Shops operating from the station wall would be closed, but shops either side of the station could continue operating.

A Redbridge Council officer assured the external scrutiny committee in Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, Ilford, that most of the closures would take place between midnight and 4am.

"If Network Rail came to us and asked to close the road at 7am peak time we would tell them no," he added.

The officer also said two-way traffic in front of the station in Cranbrook Road would also be maintained throughout the build.

A councillor asked if TfL money for town centre improvements outside the station could still be used as it originally had a time limit but couldn't be utilized due to Network Rail delays.

"I want to make sure that the money we have got is safe and guaranteed," she said.

A Redbridge officer confirmed the deadline had been extended and as the delays are progressing, they are in talks about extending it again.

A member of the public asked if Brexit affected the Ilford station build.

The Network Rail representative said: "It is something that Network Rail looks at as we are reliant on a lot of companies outside of the UK.

"But in this case it doesn't

"That's our current belief but who knows - we are fairly confident we are OK though."