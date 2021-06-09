New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line

Published: 9:24 AM June 9, 2021

The new entrance at Ilford Station has opened - Credit: TfL

A new entrance and ticket hall have been opened at Ilford Station ahead of the launch of the Elizabeth line next year.

The new Ilford Hill entrance on the south side of the Transport for London (TfL) station provides a link for nearby residents as well as step-free access to platform one.

Initially proposed in 2015, the new entrance is designed to also help bus passengers save time as they will no longer have to walk to the front entrance on Cranbrook Road.

The new entrance is designed to help passengers save time - Credit: TfL

Heidi Alexander, deputy mayor for transport, said: “This new entrance will make a big difference to passengers using Ilford Station, increasing capacity and ease of access.

“Later this year, lifts, real-time information boards and other improvements will make the station easier to navigate, supporting all those using the network and the overall development of the local area ahead of the Elizabeth line opening.”

The construction of the new Elizabeth line, expected to open in 2022, has resulted in the building of more than 1,000 new homes in the area around Ilford Station over the past few years, and the new entrance will provide further capacity to support an expected rise in passengers when the line opens.

Danny Fox, TfL Rail's deputy director of operations, said: “We’ve seen lots of development around Ilford Station since we launched TfL Rail in 2015 and this new entrance will support more people using the railway in the years to come.”

The new Ilford Hill entrance is on the south side of the station - Credit: TfL

The new entrance and ticket hall are part of a wider station improvement project which will eventually see three lifts providing step-free access to all platforms.

The entrance was built using funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA) Housing Zone Grant and the TfL Growth Fund, with support from Redbridge Council.

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said: “It’s an exciting time for Ilford town centre.

"The additional entrance to Ilford Station and overall improvements to the station, which we supported with a contribution from our Community Infrastructure Levy, make it easier to navigate and travel safely and are an important step ahead of the Elizabeth line opening.”

