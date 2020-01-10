Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail Archant

The entrance to Ilford Station is due to be demolished at the end of this month as Crossrail works kick off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A temporary entrance to the station in Ilford Hill is due to open in January 22, when the main entrance in Cranbrook Road closes for Network Rail to start planned upgrades ahead of Crossrail's official opening as the Elizabeth line.

Speaking at an external scrutiny meeting on Thursday, January 9, a spokesman for Network Rail said the demolition of the old entrance will start once it is closed to the public and demolition work will place throughout February.

Construction of the new entrance is expected to start in March and finish in September, when the main Cranbrook Road entrance will reopen.

Lifts to all the platforms should also be open by this time.

All work should be complete by December this year, Network Rail said.

While the main entrance is closed, passengers will use a new, temporary entrance on Ilford Hill, which has been equipped with new CCTV and lighting.

You may also want to watch:

The pedestrian crossing outside the old entrance in Cranbrook Road will be closed, while works take place nearby to build a wider crossing.

Hoardings will be put up around the old station entrance and the footpath will be closed to pedestrians.

Network Rail said there will be a few lane closures in Cranbrook Road during some of the demolition and construction work to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

"There probably will be a lot of issues from lane closures which is why we are only closing it when we need it," the spokesman said. "It's only for the demolition and when we have machinery there.

"It's imperative that we have a lane closure."

When entering the station through the new entrance in Ilford Hill, passengers will need to use the bridges at either end of the platforms to get to the platform they need, Network Rail said.

A one-way system for passengers will be considered, but it is not currently planned, the spokesman said, and extra staff have been employed to help direct passengers.

The new building will not be zero carbon, but built to modern standards, Network Rail said.