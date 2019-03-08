Suspect package shuts Ilford Station
PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 18 November 2019
Police closed Ilford Station this morning due to a security alert.
Officers were called to reports of a suspicious item and British Transport Police confirmed the station had been closed as a precaution.
Greater Anglia warned customers of delays due to the incident and stated all their lines were blocked while emergency services were on scene.
All lines have since been reopened and Met Police confirmed the incident had been stood down around 12pm.