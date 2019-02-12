Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford South Labour Party members demand right to select own parliamentary candidate ‘regardless of their race or gender’

PUBLISHED: 13:22 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 28 February 2019

Redbridge's Labour candidates. Photo: Josie Torrice

Redbridge's Labour candidates. Photo: Josie Torrice

Archant

Ilford South Labour members are calling for their party’s leadership to give them the right to select their own parliamentary candidate “regardless of their race or gender”.

Executive officers of Ilford South’s Constituency Labour Party (CLP) have written to their National Executive Committee (NEC) calling for “open selections”.

This comes after incumbent Ilford South MP Mike Gapes resigned from the party a week ago, citing Brexit and antisemitism.

“We ask that our NEC respect the right of Ilford South members to choose who will represent us in Parliament,” the letter reads.

The letter calls for three things:

- That “our active membership is given the right to elect our own selection committee, made up of local people who have long supported Labour in Ilford South”.

- “That the selection remains open, so our members are given the opportunity to select the very best local candidate regardless of their race or gender”.

- “For the freedom and agency to ensure our next Labour MP reflects the values and diversity of our constituency”.

The Recorder understands that there are two processes by which Labour selects parliamentary candidates.

The first sees the NEC form selection committees composed entirely of NEC members, who shortlist candidates. A winner is then elected by CLP members.

This is typically done in by-elections and was used in the 2017 snap general election.

The second sees CLP members elect their own selection committee, formed of CLP members and one NEC rep.

This committee forms a shortlist of candidates and a winner is again elected by CLP members.

Streatham Labour, the seat of MP Chuka Ummuna who resigned alongside Mr Gapes, has issued a letter echoing Ilford South’s concerns.

It is calling for a debate on whether the NEC should impose a women-only shortlist of candidates.

The Labour Party’s constitution allows for the NEC to impose women-only shortlists.

However, the NEC does not have the power to require all candidates to be from black or minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds or that they live in their constituency, the Recorder understands.

The Labour Party press office did not respond to the Recorder’s request for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Pugh confident Wanstead are in good place for Ipswich trip

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Regaining consistency the key for Orient according to Edinburgh

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Adeloye hopes to keep place in starting XI for Daggers at Harrogate

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dale Bennett of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford South Labour Party members demand right to select own parliamentary candidate ‘regardless of their race or gender’

Redbridge's Labour candidates. Photo: Josie Torrice

Gearies Primary School pupils sell Fairtrade breakfasts to support farmers around world

Pupils at Gearies Primary School enjoying their tradefair breakfast with a visit from Wes Streeting MP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists