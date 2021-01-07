News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Ilford South MP promoted to Labour frontbench as shadow transport minister

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:00 PM January 7, 2021   
South Ilford MP Sam Tarry hosted a virtual session for constituents with the Shadow Secretary of Sta

South Ilford MP Sam Tarry has been promoted to the role of Shadow Transport Minister. - Credit: Sam Tarry

The MP for Ilford South has been promoted to Labour's frontbench after his first year in office. 

New shadow transport minister Sam Tarry - a former Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) trade union officer - is "delighted" to be bringing his expertise to the table: “I’ll be working hard as a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s team to hold this government’s feet to the fire to ensure our transport system is fit for purpose."

The MP has focused on transport issues since he was elected, particularly the ongoing British Airways dispute, on which he has been very vocal.

He is under no illusions on what's to come: "There are enormous challenges facing the industry as a result of the Covid pandemic – as we’ve witnessed most recently with the bailout of TfL – and the government must continue to protect the jobs of all those in the industry until we’ve recovered from this crisis."

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London
East London News
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education

'Confusion and chaos': Redbridge put on closed schools list after...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Redbridge

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon

Charity

New Year's Honours: Ilford pharmacist who boosted BAME blood donations...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

People

Redbridge cleaners named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus