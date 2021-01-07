Ilford South MP promoted to Labour frontbench as shadow transport minister

Published: 6:00 PM January 7, 2021

South Ilford MP Sam Tarry has been promoted to the role of Shadow Transport Minister. - Credit: Sam Tarry

The MP for Ilford South has been promoted to Labour's frontbench after his first year in office.

New shadow transport minister Sam Tarry - a former Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) trade union officer - is "delighted" to be bringing his expertise to the table: “I’ll be working hard as a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s team to hold this government’s feet to the fire to ensure our transport system is fit for purpose."

Delighted to have joined @JimFromOldham’s team as a Shadow Transport Minister.



I'll be working hard to ensure our system is fit for purpose & that significant Govt investment is made to improve national connectivity, level up the North, & expand our greener transport network. — Sam Tarry MP (@SamTarry) January 7, 2021

The MP has focused on transport issues since he was elected, particularly the ongoing British Airways dispute, on which he has been very vocal.

He is under no illusions on what's to come: "There are enormous challenges facing the industry as a result of the Covid pandemic – as we’ve witnessed most recently with the bailout of TfL – and the government must continue to protect the jobs of all those in the industry until we’ve recovered from this crisis."