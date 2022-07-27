Ilford South MP Sam Tarry joined striking rail workers and their families on the picket line at London Euston train station - Credit: PA

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry joined striking rail workers on the picket line this morning, defying orders from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to stay away.

Rail passengers are facing more travel chaos today (July 27) as thousands of workers have again walked out on strike in an ongoing row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

Picket lines have been set up outside railway stations as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike.

Shadow transport minister Mr Tarry joined the picket line at London Euston station.

The Labour MP told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: "If we don't make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost."

Asked whether he expects to be sacked by Sir Keir, Mr Tarry said: "I've no idea what Keir will decide to do but I know this – if Keir was in government right now, this dispute wouldn’t be happening."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that Mr Tarry’s actions are "clearly in direct defiance of Sir Keir”.

Only around one in five trains will run today, on around half the network, with some areas having no services all day.

Trains will also be disrupted on Thursday morning, with a later start expected as employees return to duties.

More strikes are due in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action is planned next month, including on the London Underground on August 19.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union is negotiating in "good faith": “Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new."

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I'm afraid there will be more disruption for passengers this week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members."