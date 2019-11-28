Ilford Sikh society raises more than £1,000 for Queen's and King George Hospitals

Members of a Sikh society in Ilford delivered an early Christmas present to children staying at Queen's and King George's Hospitals over the festive period.

For the last five years, the Sikh Welfare Society in High Road, has raised money to buy gifts for children staying in hospitals run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

This year the volunteers raised £1,050 which they presented to Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way.

Chairman Daljit Johal said: "We think it's really good to help young children who are in hospital over Christmas, and their families.

"It's a happy time of year for most people, and it can be really daunting if you're in hospital.

"It's lovely to come to the hospital and see the good our money is doing."

The society, which was been running for 12 years, has 25 members who all contributed to the donations.