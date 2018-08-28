Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ilford Sikh Community charity wins £15,000 to help Asian seniors

PUBLISHED: 12:41 07 February 2019

The Sikh Community Care Programme has just been award a £15,000 grant to help Asian seniors to run computer skills classes and social groups.

The Sikh Community Care Programme has just been award a £15,000 grant to help Asian seniors to run computer skills classes and social groups.

Archant

A £15,000 grant has been awarded to a Ilford Sikh community charity supporting Asian seniors across east London to run classes in computer skills and more.

Volunteer group Sikh Community Care Programmes, based in Argyle Road, was given the two-year grant from the People’s Health Trust earlier this month.

The money will fund a project dubbed “Golden Opportunities” to help prevent isolation through weekly social groups, social media and classes in computer skill, household budgeting and confidence building.

Jasbir Sanger said: “We are very excited – it is a great opportunity for us to start up these project again. We had run these activities in the past but had to stop for the last two or three years because of lack of funds.”

To get involved email sccpredbridge@gmail.com or call 02085543377

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge men fined for trying to have sex with Ilford prostitutes

The coucnil said if Redbridge men stop using sex workers, then they will go away. Photo: Yui Mok

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Plans submitted for mosque expansion in South Woodford

Resident Laura Piercy Farley outside of the Woodford Mosque in Mulberry Way. She is concerned by plans to expand the building. Photo: Ken Mears

Council tax in Redbridge will go up

How will the new budget affect you? Photo: Joe Giddens

Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Redbridge men fined for trying to have sex with Ilford prostitutes

The coucnil said if Redbridge men stop using sex workers, then they will go away. Photo: Yui Mok

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Plans submitted for mosque expansion in South Woodford

Resident Laura Piercy Farley outside of the Woodford Mosque in Mulberry Way. She is concerned by plans to expand the building. Photo: Ken Mears

Council tax in Redbridge will go up

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Balanta nearing return for Daggers

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s centre back Turley looking to follow in Webb’s footsteps

Jamie Turley gets up to head home the winning goal for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redfern reminds Woodford they must take things one game at a time ahead of Norwich trip

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

King George Hospital’s NHS trust celebrates first group of nursing associates

Chief Nurse Kathryn Halford and Nursing Associates who have completed their course. Photo: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists