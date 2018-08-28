Ilford Sikh Community charity wins £15,000 to help Asian seniors

The Sikh Community Care Programme has just been award a £15,000 grant to help Asian seniors to run computer skills classes and social groups. Archant

A £15,000 grant has been awarded to a Ilford Sikh community charity supporting Asian seniors across east London to run classes in computer skills and more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteer group Sikh Community Care Programmes, based in Argyle Road, was given the two-year grant from the People’s Health Trust earlier this month.

The money will fund a project dubbed “Golden Opportunities” to help prevent isolation through weekly social groups, social media and classes in computer skill, household budgeting and confidence building.

Jasbir Sanger said: “We are very excited – it is a great opportunity for us to start up these project again. We had run these activities in the past but had to stop for the last two or three years because of lack of funds.”

To get involved email sccpredbridge@gmail.com or call 02085543377