Ilford Sikh Community charity wins £15,000 to help Asian seniors
PUBLISHED: 12:41 07 February 2019
Archant
A £15,000 grant has been awarded to a Ilford Sikh community charity supporting Asian seniors across east London to run classes in computer skills and more.
Volunteer group Sikh Community Care Programmes, based in Argyle Road, was given the two-year grant from the People’s Health Trust earlier this month.
The money will fund a project dubbed “Golden Opportunities” to help prevent isolation through weekly social groups, social media and classes in computer skill, household budgeting and confidence building.
Jasbir Sanger said: “We are very excited – it is a great opportunity for us to start up these project again. We had run these activities in the past but had to stop for the last two or three years because of lack of funds.”
To get involved email sccpredbridge@gmail.com or call 02085543377