Ilford Shisha owner made to pay £2,000 for operating illegally

PUBLISHED: 12:17 11 April 2019

Redbridge Council are cracking down on rouge shisha cafes. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Redbridge Council are cracking down on rouge shisha cafes. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

An Ilford shisha cafe owner has been made to pay more than £2,000 for operating illegally

Altim Mula of Oko Shisha Lounge was prosecuted by Redbridge Council as part of a crackdown on rogue operators.

The owner pleaded guilty to allowing people to smoke within a substantially enclosed space at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on March 29.

He was fined £1,000 and made to may costs of £1,000 and victim surcharge of £100.

Councillor Jas Athwal, council leader warned there are “very clear and strict rules” in place to protect people from the dangers of smoking in public places.

“We will not allow shisha bars to flout the law,” he said.

“Our message is clear: we will continue to crack down on offenders and target shisha bars that allow smoking indoors with tough action.”

Shisha, or water pipes, are used to smoke mainly flavoured or non-flavoured tobacco or herbal mixtures.

Under the Health Act 2006, smoking tobacco or anything containing tobacco, or smoking any other substance, in enclosed or substantially enclosed premises, is an offence.

