Ilford shisha bosses fined for allowing smoking inside premises

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 March 2019

Redbridge has been revealed to have the fourth highest number of shisha bars in the capital. Photo: Carsten ten Brink\Flickr (www.flickr.com/photos/carsten_tb/)

Archant

Ilford shisha bar bosses were ordered to pay £1,800 by the courts for allowing customers to smoke “within substantially enclosed premises”.

Shumel Ahmed, Anik Ahmed and Tanbir Rahman, directors of Secret Garden, High Road, pleaded guilty at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

Redbridge Council launched legal proceedings after enforcement officers discovered breaches of anti-smoking legislation during surprise visits in September and October 2018.

Under the Health Act 2006, smoking tobacco or anything containing tobacco in enclosed or substantially enclosed premises, is an offence.

On top of the fine the directors were ordered to pay costs of £1,590 and a victim surcharge of £120

Cllr Bob Littlewood, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, said: “This prosecution sends out a very clear message that operating an illegal shisha venue will not be tolerated and we will take tough action against any business breaking the law or breaching the regulations.

“There are very clear and strict rules in place to protect people from the dangers associated with smoking in public places - it was clear in this case that the owner of the lounge decided to ignore the legal requirements placed upon them.

“It is essential to protect the public from the harmful effects of smoke and we will continue to work hard to enforce the legislation throughout the borough”.

