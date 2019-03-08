Search

The search is on for Redbridge's best neighbours

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019

Do you have a neighbour who goes above and beyond to help their neighbourhood and community in Redbridge? The search is officially on to find the London�s best neighbour. Picture: April Roach

Do you have a neighbour who goes above and beyond to help their neighbourhood and community in Redbridge? The search is officially on to find London's best neighbour.

Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch have officially opened up nominations for their Neighbour of the Year Award 2019.

Following on from the success of last year's inaugural award, Co-op and Neighbourhood Watch are looking again for people to nominate their neighbours who go above and beyond to help their neighbourhood and surrounding community, to find the overall UK Neighbour of the Year 2019 alongside regional winners.

A panel of judges will be deciding both the national winner and regional winners of the award, which will crown someone London's Neighbour of the Year 2019.

Additionally, this year sees the introduction of a new category to crown someone the 2019 Community Spaces Champion.

The new award will celebrate someone who has shown commitment to either save, improve, or use a local space for the good of their neighbours or overall community.

For more information, and for links to the nomination form, please visit www.co-opinsurance.co.uk/hub/neighbour-of-the-year/.

Trio from east London jailed for 'ferocious' knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not 'adequately assessed' by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

'The NHS has been destroyed': Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

