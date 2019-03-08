The search is on for Redbridge's best neighbours

Do you have a neighbour who goes above and beyond to help their neighbourhood and community in Redbridge? The search is officially on to find London's best neighbour.

Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch have officially opened up nominations for their Neighbour of the Year Award 2019.

Following on from the success of last year's inaugural award, Co-op and Neighbourhood Watch are looking again for people to nominate their neighbours who go above and beyond to help their neighbourhood and surrounding community, to find the overall UK Neighbour of the Year 2019 alongside regional winners.

A panel of judges will be deciding both the national winner and regional winners of the award, which will crown someone London's Neighbour of the Year 2019.

Additionally, this year sees the introduction of a new category to crown someone the 2019 Community Spaces Champion.

The new award will celebrate someone who has shown commitment to either save, improve, or use a local space for the good of their neighbours or overall community.

For more information, and for links to the nomination form, please visit www.co-opinsurance.co.uk/hub/neighbour-of-the-year/.