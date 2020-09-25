Pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School don their denim in support of Jeans for Genes

With 1 in 25 children - roughly one in every class - having a genetic disorder, the school was keen to take part in the initiative. Picture: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School Archant

Pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School donned their denim last week to support Jeans for Genes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School donned their denim last week to support Jeans for Genes Day, the biggest annual fundraising campaign for Genetics Disorders UK. Picture: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School Pupils from Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School donned their denim last week to support Jeans for Genes Day, the biggest annual fundraising campaign for Genetics Disorders UK. Picture: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School

The annual campaign raises money for Genetics Disorders UK, which supports those affected by such disorders.

You may also want to watch:

With one in 25 children – the equivalent of one in each class – having a genetic disorder, the school in Forest Road, Barkingside, felt it was important to get involved.

Acting headteacher Lisa West said: “Although individually, genetic disorders are rare, together they are the biggest killer of children aged 14 and under, and I am very proud to make a donation to this incredible charity on behalf of the WIJPS community.”

Beyond raising £126 for an important cause, pupils were able to learn more about a number of life-changing genetic conditions, of which there are 6,000 in total.

Now in its 25th year, Jeans for Genes Day has raised more than £45 million during this period.