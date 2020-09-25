Pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School don their denim in support of Jeans for Genes
PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 September 2020
Archant
Pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School donned their denim last week to support Jeans for Genes.
The annual campaign raises money for Genetics Disorders UK, which supports those affected by such disorders.
You may also want to watch:
With one in 25 children – the equivalent of one in each class – having a genetic disorder, the school in Forest Road, Barkingside, felt it was important to get involved.
Acting headteacher Lisa West said: “Although individually, genetic disorders are rare, together they are the biggest killer of children aged 14 and under, and I am very proud to make a donation to this incredible charity on behalf of the WIJPS community.”
Beyond raising £126 for an important cause, pupils were able to learn more about a number of life-changing genetic conditions, of which there are 6,000 in total.
Now in its 25th year, Jeans for Genes Day has raised more than £45 million during this period.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.