Ilford school wins national tech prize for anti-bullying app

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 July 2020

Students from Read Academy in Ilford beat out 350 schools to win the Vodafone Digital Creators Challenge for their anti-bullying app, Project B. Picture: Zahraa Ismail

Students at an Ilford school beat pupils from 350 schools to win a national prize for designing an anti-bullying app.

Children from Read Academy won £6,000 for IT equipment after winning top tech awards from Vodafone, as part of their Digital Creators’ Challenge.

The challenge aims to boost students’ digital skills and reward schools which create an app that improves lives in the community.

Led by DT teacher Maria Bores, a group of six students (Sumayyah Shaikh, Izar Abdelguelil-Bores, Amina Shabbir, Lulu Mohamed, Mariam Surti and Sarah Begolli) created an anti-bullying app, called Project B, which took the Overall Winner and Best use of Tech prizes.

Judge Vishal Dixit from Vodafone praised the app’s “thoughtfulness and creativity” behind the design and said the students has chosen a really important topic for the challenge.

