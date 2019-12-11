Search

Advanced search

Ilford Salvation Army launches annual Christmas toy appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 December 2019

Ilford Salvation Army is hoping to raise £300 to make sure every child in Redbridge has a gift to open this Christmas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Ilford Salvation Army is hoping to raise £300 to make sure every child in Redbridge has a gift to open this Christmas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal to make sure every child in the borough has a gift to open this festive season.

Ilford Salvation Army, in Clements Road, is currently supporting more than 100 families who are going through hard times and hopes to raise £300 to make sure every child has a present to open this Christmas.

"Last year with the help of the public we gave presents to more than 120 children from local families - this year we aim to do the same but we need your help," the team said.

You may also want to watch:

"Please give generously and bring joy to a child this Christmas.

"Christmas is such a special time of the year, for most of us it's a happy time that makes us all feel warm and fuzzy inside but there are families in our neighbourhoods that struggle with the simple task of providing food for the holiday for their families.

"No child should feel they are on the "naughty list" just because their family can't afford presents.

"By donating generously you will help us make sure all these children have something age-appropriate for Christmas."

You can donate here.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford North

The candidates on ballot cards on December 12 will be: Howard Berlin, Donald Akhigbe, Neil Anderson, David Reynolds, Mark Johnson and Wes Streeting. Picture: Supplied by political parties.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford North

The candidates on ballot cards on December 12 will be: Howard Berlin, Donald Akhigbe, Neil Anderson, David Reynolds, Mark Johnson and Wes Streeting. Picture: Supplied by political parties.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Five-star FC Leytonstone show force

FC Leytonstone players face the camera

West Ham boss Beard pleased to have a number of players back in Palace triumph

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Senior Cup: Woodford Town 1 Corinthian Casuals 2

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Open show plenty of improvement but still cannot avoid another Premier loss

Essex Open face the camera

Snooker: Speedy O’Sullivan storms through

Ronnie O'Sullivan collects his cue case
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists