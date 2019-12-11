Ilford Salvation Army launches annual Christmas toy appeal

Ilford Salvation Army is hoping to raise £300 to make sure every child in Redbridge has a gift to open this Christmas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal to make sure every child in the borough has a gift to open this festive season.

Ilford Salvation Army, in Clements Road, is currently supporting more than 100 families who are going through hard times and hopes to raise £300 to make sure every child has a present to open this Christmas.

"Last year with the help of the public we gave presents to more than 120 children from local families - this year we aim to do the same but we need your help," the team said.

"Please give generously and bring joy to a child this Christmas.

"Christmas is such a special time of the year, for most of us it's a happy time that makes us all feel warm and fuzzy inside but there are families in our neighbourhoods that struggle with the simple task of providing food for the holiday for their families.

"No child should feel they are on the "naughty list" just because their family can't afford presents.

"By donating generously you will help us make sure all these children have something age-appropriate for Christmas."

