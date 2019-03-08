Ilford Salvation Army launches fundraiser to buy school uniforms for families on low incomes

Ilford Salvation Army has issued an urgent appeal to help families on low incomes with the cost of school uniforms and give children the best possible start to the year.

The charity hopes to raise £500 to buy new school shoes for some 15 children who need it the most and any extra funds will be spend on school-specific uniforms.

For the last two years, Ilford Salvation Army has helped a woman, known only as Miss T, to purchase school uniform for her daughter. This year she will need even more support as her eldest child is starting secondary school at the same time as her youngest is starting reception.

She said: "Being a single parent on Universal Credit I would not be able to afford to get the uniforms. It's a massive challenge. With Ilford Salvation Army's help, I am able to send my girls to school with a smile on our face."

