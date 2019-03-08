Ilford Salvation Army captain takes on cycling challenge to raise funds for pop-up homeless hostel

Captain John Clifton, Salvation Army officer (right), is cycling from London to Brighton to raise funds for Project Malachi. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

The captain of Ilford Salvation Army is cycling from London to Brighton to raise funds for a pop-up homeless hostel and workshop opening later this year.

Hi everyone - I'm riding the 55 miles from London to Brighton this Sunday to raise money for @projectmalachi_ - I will need all the encouragement I can get so any support is gratefully received! Go to https://t.co/KOTIGLbJok #L2B #LondontoBrighton pic.twitter.com/PCzko6b4tY — John Clifton (@johnclifton_) September 11, 2019

John Clifton hopes to raise £1,000 for Project Malachi, the pioneering hostel for 42 homeless people in the centre of Ilford, led by the Salvation Army in partnership with Redbridge Council.

He sets off on the 55 mile journey on Sunday, September 15, and so far, he has raised £640 of his fundraising goal.

John is cycling with Colin Smith, who is riding an ex-Royal Mail Pashley.

Writing on his JustGiving page, John said: "Over the last year or so, I have had the sad privilege of leading the memorial services of a number of people who have died sleeping rough in Ilford.

"While we are glad to honour them, it is so sad that people are dying in such conditions. This should not be the case in 2019.

"The Salvation Army in Ilford is leading on Project Malachi - building a hostel in Ilford town centre, in partnership with Redbridge Council.

"The money I raise from this bike ride will go towards the revenue costs of the accommodation and recycles - our bike recycling social enterprise - which will occupy the ground floor.

"This is going to be a tough one for me, so every penny raised will be extra motivation to finish the challenge."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-londontobrighton2019.