Travel to a fairytale world at Ilford's Valentines Mansion this easter

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 April 2019

Alice in Wonderland theme fun day for children at Valentines Mansion. Isabelle Aliberti, seven, Lorena Aliberti, five, Josh Moulds, four and Zac Moulds, six. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Alice in Wonderland theme fun day for children at Valentines Mansion. Isabelle Aliberti, seven, Lorena Aliberti, five, Josh Moulds, four and Zac Moulds, six. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins

Step into the land of make believe for a spell-binding day at Valentines Mansion

A very special spell has been cast to transform the more than 300-year-old, Valentines Mansion and bring to life the world's most famous fairy tale characters!

Open to the public so all the little wizards, witches, princes and princesses from the Kingdom of Redbridge and beyond are invited to 'Once Upon A Time' on Sunday, May 5 - come along for some magical fun!

Doors open at 11am and activities include, games containing fairy dust and clues, and lots of stories and fun taking place until 4pm, from magical exhibitions to creative workshops and fairs. You can even join one of our guided tours, walks and discovery trails!

Tickets are limited but are now on sale for £5 per person via www.valentinesmansion.com.

For information about Valentines Mansion's history and events programme please visit valentinesmansion.com or contact valentines mansion on 0208 7088 100.

