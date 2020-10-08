Search

Going the distance: Ilford runner conquers Virtual London Marathon for the National Deaf Children’s Society in honour of his profoundly deaf brother

PUBLISHED: 12:29 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 08 October 2020

Ray "Sparra" Everingham from Ilford Athletic Club finished the Virtual London Marathon for the National Deaf Children's Society. Picture: NDCS

Ray �Sparra� Everingham from Ilford Athletic Club finished the Virtual London Marathon for the National Deaf Children's Society. Picture: NDCS

An Ilford resident was among 28 runners who took on the once-in-a-lifetime Virtual London Marathon in support of the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Ray “Sparra” Everingham finished the marathon distance of 26.2 miles in five hours and 29 minutes on Sunday, October 4 and has smashed his fundraising target of £2,000, with over £3,000 raised to date.

In place of the traditional route through London, Ray ran along the River Lea from the Olympic Stadium to Cheshunt and back.

He was accompanied by some of his fellow runners from Ilford Athletic Club, including club legend Jimmy Huddart, 73, who ran the very first London Marathon in 1981 and joined Ray for the first three miles of his run.

Ray was inspired to take on the challenge because his brother Robert was born profoundly deaf.

Ray, 61, works for the Greater London Authority in the Housing and Land Directorate.

He said: “My older brother Robert was born profoundly deaf.

“My parents had no experience of deafness or knowledge of how to communicate with a deaf child.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society supported my mum with Robert, so this is my small way of saying thank you and let’s hope you’re still around for the next 75 years!”

Claire Lubbock, of the National Deaf Children’s Society’s fundraising team, added: “I want to say a huge thank you to Ray for taking on this genuinely one-off version of the London Marathon for the National Deaf Children’s Society. We are so proud of you.

“It’s through wonderful efforts like this that we are able to keep on doing what we do, supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families, now and into the future.”

There are over 50,000 deaf children in the UK, with over 45,000 in England alone.

There are 339 deaf children in the Redbridge.

Those wishing to make a donation can still do so by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sparra60

For more information on the National Dead Children’s Society visit www.ndcs.org.uk

