Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

PUBLISHED: 12:18 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 01 May 2019

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

No, you haven’t travelled back in time to the 60s or 70s, the photo of children safely playing in the road was taken in 2019.

Apex Primary School held its first Play Street scheme, which is when the road is closed for an hour, allowing residents to mix on the tarmac.

Scooters, softballs and skipping ropes filled Argyle Road, Ilford, as children made the most of the space.

Apex marketing coordinator, Sultanah Parvin, said it was the first school in Redbridge to take part and that pupils had an “absolutely fantastic time”.

“We wanted to create a community feel, kids and residents came out of their house to play, including kids from other schools,” she said.

“The community could interact – that is the whole point of play scheme to create a community feeling

“Apex is really hot on that and we want to encourage our students to be really involved.”

