Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Archant

No, you haven’t travelled back in time to the 60s or 70s, the photo of children safely playing in the road was taken in 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Apex Primary School held its first Play Street scheme, which is when the road is closed for an hour, allowing residents to mix on the tarmac.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Scooters, softballs and skipping ropes filled Argyle Road, Ilford, as children made the most of the space.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Apex marketing coordinator, Sultanah Parvin, said it was the first school in Redbridge to take part and that pupils had an “absolutely fantastic time”.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

“We wanted to create a community feel, kids and residents came out of their house to play, including kids from other schools,” she said.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

“The community could interact – that is the whole point of play scheme to create a community feeling

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

“Apex is really hot on that and we want to encourage our students to be really involved.”

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street. Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

You may also want to watch: