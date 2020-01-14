Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Amandeep Singh speaking at the HAC UK interfaith event The State, Religion and Conflict. Picture: HAC UK Archant

Leaders from different faiths stressed the importance of religious freedom and separating religion from politics at an event last week.

More than 85 people attended the event that had talks from Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist leaders in Ilford. Picture: HAC UK More than 85 people attended the event that had talks from Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist leaders in Ilford. Picture: HAC UK

Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist religious leaders spoke at the conference The State, Religion and Conflict on Friday, January 10, hosted by the Human Rights Association for Victims of Coercive Conversion Programs (HAC UK) at the Karamsar Centre in Buckingham Road.

More than 85 people attended the interfaith event, which was put together in response to the controversy surrounding South Korean pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, who called for the resignation of South Korean president Moon Jae-in saying "it's an order from the Lord".

Chairman of the UK Hindu Council Umesh Chander Sharma said: "Religion should be a uniting force. Although our styles of worship are different what we have in common is the peace, harmony and welfare of mankind."

HAC UK said it will keep working with religious leaders in Ilford and other areas to ensure that London and the UK continue to be a tolerant country where religious freedom and expression are respected.