$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

New owner for newspaper group

PUBLISHED: 14:45 03 September 2020

The Ilford Recorder has new owners.

The Ilford Recorder has new owners.

Archant

The company that owns the Ilford Recorder has announced it is to come under new ownership.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich-based Archant - which also publishes the Romford Recorder, Barking and Dagenham Post, Newham Recorder and many other titles - has been acquired by Rcapital. It takes a controlling share, with a minority holding for the Pension Protection Fund, into which Archant’s long-defunct company pension has been transferred.

Chris Campbell, partner at Rcapital, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have worked alongside Archant’s management team and KPMG to put forward a plan that will restructure finances and inject fresh capital into one of Britain’s oldest local newspaper brands. We are hopeful, that with the support of its creditors, Archant will emerge from this challenging period as a stronger business that continues to provide a vital service to its clients and readership.”

There is no interruption to publishing in the business, which continues to trade as before.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Micky expects Saffron Walden among title favourites

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly (Pic: West Ham United)

Women’s Super League season preview

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Ilford under-11s win the MEDCB Midweek League Championship

Murali Nair (manager), Gautham Nair (Capt), Aditya Mudgal (WK), Dhruv Saini, Danyal Khan, Oman Kiany, Faizan Kazmi, Ahsan Khan, Uzair Khan, Sajid Khan (manager) (Pic: Ilford CC)

Leyton Orient secure loan deal for Jordan Thomas from Norwich City

Oxford United's Kevin Burke (left) and Norwich City's U21 Jordan Thomas (right) during the EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.