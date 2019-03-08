Ilford youngster scoops prize in careers contest with heartfelt message to NHS staff

Step into the NHS regional winner Cranbrook Primary School pupil Rabia Latif

An Ilford youngster has been crowned regional winner of Health Education England's (HEE) Step into the NHS primary school competition.

Rabia Latif, 10, a Cranbrook Primary School pupil, produced a poster saying thank you to the NHS, inspired by the NHS care her grandmother received.

Her entry impressed judges to scoop the East of England regional award.

Fellow pupil Iman Fatima, 10, was highly commended in the competition - which aims to raise awareness about the breadth of roles in the health service, raise aspirations and challenge gender stereotypes.

Rabia said: "I am shocked but very happy to win for East of England. I have been inspired by the nurses and staff that looked after my grandmother when she was ill.

"I would also like to work in social care and help elderly people one day."

Pauline Park, learning mentor at Cranbrook Primary School, said: "I am so proud of Rabia, Iman and all the pupils who entered the competition.

"I'm delighted we participated and thank you to HEE for choosing Rabia as the winner."