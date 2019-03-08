Search

Ilford youngster scoops prize in careers contest with heartfelt message to NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 July 2019

Step into the NHS regional winner Cranbrook Primary School pupil Rabia Latif, Darren Aldrich from HEE, headteacher Jas Leverton and highly commended pupil Iman Fatima. Picture: Health Education England

Archant

An Ilford youngster has been crowned regional winner of Health Education England's (HEE) Step into the NHS primary school competition.

Rabia Latif, 10, a Cranbrook Primary School pupil, produced a poster saying thank you to the NHS, inspired by the NHS care her grandmother received.

Her entry impressed judges to scoop the East of England regional award.

Fellow pupil Iman Fatima, 10, was highly commended in the competition - which aims to raise awareness about the breadth of roles in the health service, raise aspirations and challenge gender stereotypes.

Rabia said: "I am shocked but very happy to win for East of England. I have been inspired by the nurses and staff that looked after my grandmother when she was ill.

"I would also like to work in social care and help elderly people one day."

Pauline Park, learning mentor at Cranbrook Primary School, said: "I am so proud of Rabia, Iman and all the pupils who entered the competition.

"I'm delighted we participated and thank you to HEE for choosing Rabia as the winner."

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Brexit could be the ‘new Windrush’ for Roma people in Redbridge

'If the work is not done in the right way because of different vulnerabilities we could end up having huge numbers of Roma being undocumented,' .

