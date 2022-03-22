Visitors urged to 'stop feeding Valentines Park ducks' due to rats, talk hears

Do not feed the wildfowl in Valentines Park because it attracts rats to the area.

That was a message from Simon Litt, manager of Valentines Park, when he spoke at the Probus Club of Ilford's recent monthly luncheon at Luigi’s restaurant.

Twenty-seven attendees got a sneak preview of the future projects coming to Valentines Park at the event, which was held on March 4.

Tony Barclay, the outgoing club's president from 2020 to 2022, was one of those present.

L-r: Tony Barclay of Probus Club of Ilford and Simon Litt, manager of Valentine’s Park - Credit: Probus Club of Ilford

“It’s always a success and this month Simon gave a very good talk,” he said.

Tony said Simon told the group about successes introducing hedgehogs to the green space and plans for a Queen’s Jubilee flower arrangement.

Simon did, however, appeal to the public to stop attracting rats to the area by feeding wildfowl, Tony added.

The 30-year-old club, whose 40 members are retired businessmen, had a difficult time during the pandemic - but Tony says it’s “good to be back”.

“The new president, Alan Turner, is now organising social events,” Tony said. “We’re joining up with the British Legion and going to Normandy in June to see the war graves.”

"We’re getting back to normal gradually.”

People interested in joining the club should contact Tony on 077526 22779.