Ilford social club elects new president for 2022 

A new president has taken up the reins at a social group.

Ilford Probus has elected Alan Turner to take over from Tony Barclay as its president for this year.

Tony said: “The Probus includes men from all walks of life, retired people mostly. We have social outings. We have speakers come. The ladies come in summer-time and Christmas-time.”

Alan added: “We’ve got some vacancies at the moment. Any gentlemen that are retired and want to come along would be more than welcome to join us.

"We’re a very friendly bunch of people.”

When asked what his plans for the year were, Alan said: “We hope to keep memberships flourishing. I also get to choose a charity for the year; I’m selecting Pitt Hopkins UK.

Pitt Hopkins is a very rare syndrome with a variety of symptoms, such as learning difficulties, seizures and episodes of unusual breathing patterns.

The charity is close to home for Alan, who said: “Pitt Hopkins is a rare disease that a relative of my wife has suffered from."

The social group meets every first Friday of the month at Luigi’s Italian restaurant in Ilford.

For more information on the society, contact Tony on 07752622779.