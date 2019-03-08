Ilford post office to close for a week as it moves to new location

A post office in Ilford has shut its doors for the final time today.

The mail hub, in Cranbrook road, served its last customer at 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 7.

But all is not lost as a new post office will be opening - one door down from the original location on Wednesday, May 15 at 1pm.

Hoping to deliver a first class service, the newly refurbished shop will house, three serving positions with "modern screens" as well as a retail counter.

Residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mail services, including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, savings and top up mobile phones.

Baldev Kahlon, Post Office area network change manager said: "We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."

The new branch will open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday - Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 8.15am to 7pm on Monday and Thursday, 8.15 am to 7.30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 8:15am to 6:30pm on Saturday.