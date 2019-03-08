Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford post office to close for a week as it moves to new location

PUBLISHED: 17:55 07 May 2019

A post office is closing down for the week. Picture: Google Maps

A post office is closing down for the week. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A post office in Ilford has shut its doors for the final time today.

The mail hub, in Cranbrook road, served its last customer at 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 7.

But all is not lost as a new post office will be opening - one door down from the original location on Wednesday, May 15 at 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

Hoping to deliver a first class service, the newly refurbished shop will house, three serving positions with "modern screens" as well as a retail counter.

Residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mail services, including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, savings and top up mobile phones.

Baldev Kahlon, Post Office area network change manager said: "We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."

The new branch will open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday - Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 8.15am to 7pm on Monday and Thursday, 8.15 am to 7.30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 8:15am to 6:30pm on Saturday.

Most Read

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Reclaiming Redbridge’s streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Opinion: Government should rethink loan charge

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Most Read

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Reclaiming Redbridge’s streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Opinion: Government should rethink loan charge

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

New Barkingside manager Le Sage keen to lay foundations

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Scintilla determined to bounce back after relegation

Action from the Essex County League Division One match between Newham 2nd XI and Scintilla (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s head coach knew last season he had special group

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justham pleased to have proved worth to Daggers after tough period

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists