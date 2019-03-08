Police can ban people from Ilford for the next 48 hours

Police have created a dispersal zone in Ilford today.

From 2pm on Friday, June 14, officers will have the power to exclude members of the public from streets in Ilford for 48 hours.

Under section 35 of the Crime and Policing Act, anyone who is contributing or is likely to be contributing to crime and disorder or antisocial behaviour will be asked to leave the area.

They will normally be given a written note which will specify where they are excluded from and how long the banning order will last for.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A dispersal zone for Ilford town and Ilford Lane lasting for 48 hours has been authorised.

"Section 35 gives a constable in uniform the power to exclude a person from an area they have reasonable grounds to suspect that the behaviour of the person in the locality has contributed or is likely to contribute to members of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed."