Police can ban people from Ilford for the next 48 hours

PUBLISHED: 14:14 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 14 June 2019

The zone is live now. Picture: Met Police

The zone is live now. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have created a dispersal zone in Ilford today.

From 2pm on Friday, June 14, officers will have the power to exclude members of the public from streets in Ilford for 48 hours.

Under section 35 of the Crime and Policing Act, anyone who is contributing or is likely to be contributing to crime and disorder or antisocial behaviour will be asked to leave the area.

They will normally be given a written note which will specify where they are excluded from and how long the banning order will last for.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A dispersal zone for Ilford town and Ilford Lane lasting for 48 hours has been authorised.

"Section 35 gives a constable in uniform the power to exclude a person from an area they have reasonable grounds to suspect that the behaviour of the person in the locality has contributed or is likely to contribute to members of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed."

Most Read

Police warning after man in Sainsbury’s uniform cons customer in Barkingside car park

A granfather of three was tricked after shopping in Sainsbury's Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’: Grieving family devastated as housing group mistakenly throws out Barkingside nan’s lifelong possessions

Agnes Goodman's flat in Barkingside was cleared of the vast majority of her possessions following her death in February. Picture: Jamie Goodman

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

New-look Ilford playground will open in three weeks

Councillor Iqbal and Councillor Jamil at the site of the new playground. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

