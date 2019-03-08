Search

Ilford woman's poetry collection makes top three new Amazon releases

PUBLISHED: 15:17 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 25 September 2019

The book is topping the Amazon new release chart. Picture:Harmeet Kaur Bharya

Archant

A poet who grew up in Ilford has ranked number three on the Amazon hot new releases chart after publishing her second collection of poems.

This is the second collection by the poet. Picture: Harmeet Kaur BharyaThis is the second collection by the poet. Picture: Harmeet Kaur Bharya

Harmeet Kaur Bharya, 36, published her self-help poetry book, Poetic Gratitude, which climbed the online retailers chart just three hours after it went live.

The collection builds on her debut release, Poetic Secrets, which delved into her battles with miscarriage, mental health and infertility.

Speaking to the Recorder, Harmeet said the book was cathartic and writing down her thoughts is a form of ongoing therapy for her.

She hopes people going through similar experiences will find comfort in her words.

"I struggle to put into words how this collection came together, I believe these messages were sent to me from a greater power beyond our human understanding," she said.

"These poetic messages would come to me when I was doing all sorts from cooking dinner, to showering.

"I could be anywhere, doing anything and these flood of messages would speak loud in my mind and I would squiggle them down.

It has been a spiritual, life-changing journey and I believe these messages were sent to me because they need to reach as many people as possible."

In Poetic Gratitude, the poet said she unmasks truths with a positive angle and highlighting "two sides of the coin".

She dedicated the book to her daughter and explained that while the poems deal with some serious themes, the overall message is positive.

"I shine light on the fact that life is a journey, demonstrating that there is no end to personal development.

"This collection poetically illustrates the shifts in mindset that make it possible to explore topical themes such as acceptance and gratitude.

"A truly uplifting read which brings new meaning to 'life etiquette' and paves a beautiful path towards positivity.

"Let's blossom together and glisten like morning dew diffusing aromas of jasmine into our souls."

Visit: amazon.co.uk/Poetic-Gratitude-Shift-Your-Poetically/dp/1838591036/ref=zg_bsnr_275117_3?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=SBV6HWTGZJX5NQHBS8JR

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

